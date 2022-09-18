Madhuri Dixit looks transcendent as she smiles and poses in a pink saree in new PICS
Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in her film Maja Maa.
Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has delivered numerous memorable performances on the silver screen, which has earned her both critical acclaim and the love of millions of fans. Apart from her acting prowess, Madhuri has also charmed fans with her evergreen smile and stunning style game. The actress is super active on social media, where she posts pictures and videos regularly, while fans swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Madhuri took to her social media space and shared a slew of new photos in a saree. Take a look.
Madhuri Dixit stuns in a saree
A few hours back, Madhuri took to her Instagram space and shared a few new photos as she flaunted her new look in a pink saree. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking in the six yards of grace as she paired the saree with a matching, printed pink blouse. She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and some golden and silver bangles and rings. Her soft-glam makeup looked absolutely flawless and a little blue bindi elevated her look further. Madhuri shared the photos, and wrote in the caption, “Saree = emotion (pink heart emoji) (shooting star emoji)”.
Take a look:
Madhuri Dixit’s work front
On the professional front, Madhuri is currently judging the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 with Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. She will soon be seen in the family entertainer Maja Maa which will release on an OTT platform next month, on October 6th. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.
