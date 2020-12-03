Madhuri Dixit looks is a true 'Potterhead' as she dons Harry Potter's glasses in her new PHOTOS

Madhuri Dixit has shared her goofy pictures post watching Harry Potter films and her post will leave you amazed. Check out the pictures.

Think of a celebrity whose social media posts are loved by the masses, it is the Dhak Dhak girl . Besides her acting prowess, the diva has a huge fan base on social media and often steals their hearts with her stunning pictures and quirky posts. It is no secret that the Dil Toh Paagal Hai star is a true blue social media queen and has been quite active on her Instagram. Now, going by her latest post, it seems like she has turned into a Potter head after watching Harry Potter films.

Taking to her Instagram, the Devdas actress shared two pictures of herself that seems to suggest that she is having a hangover post watching the films. She captions the photos as, “Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon. Expecto Patronum. #Potterhead.” The first photo shows Madhuri in a jolly mood as she clicks a close-up picture showing her tongue. The other one shows her striking a pose wearing Harry Potter glasses. The evergreen diva looks beautiful in a green outfit with matching earrings. One simply cannot miss her expressions that she dons for the pictures.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post:

Previously, the actress had celebrated 13 years of Aaja Nachle and revealed some unknown facts about her ‘special film’. Meanwhile, Madhuri has given many blockbusters films in her career spanning more than 30 years. She was last seen in ’s multi-starrer film Kalank that also featured , , Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

