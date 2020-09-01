Madhuri Dixit marks 19 years of Lajja with fan made video of Badi Mushkil; Says she enjoys seeing the artwork

As Lajja turns 19, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account and shared a fan made video of her favourite song from the movie titled Badi Mushkil. Check it out.

It’s been 19 years since Lajja the , Manisha Koirala, starrer first appeared on the big screens. Featuring a remarkable cast, the movie spoke about women and cultural misogyny. Today marks 19 years since the movie was released in India. To celebrate the occasion, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media account and shared a series of fan-made videos celebrating the 19th year anniversary. The actress also penned a personal note about the movie along with the post.

Taking to her social media account Madhuri Dixit uploaded a post featuring a series of fan-made videos that showcases fans dancing to a mashup to one of her favourite songs from the movie titled Badi Mushkil. Some were shot indoors, while some were shot outdoors as well. Along with the video, the actress captioned it saying, "I really enjoy seeing the artworks & videos that you guys keep sharing with me. So today, I'm celebrating #19YearsOfLajja with a mashup of your videos on one of my favorite songs #BadiMushkil. Working on #Lajja was such a delight, with a wonderful team & a great storyline".

Prior to her post on the 19th anniversary of Lajja, Madhuri Dixit celebrated the 29th anniversary of Saajan that stars and Sanjay Dutt as well. The actress is all set to make her digital debut in ’s forthcoming series.

