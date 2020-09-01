  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit marks 19 years of Lajja with fan made video of Badi Mushkil; Says she enjoys seeing the artwork

As Lajja turns 19, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account and shared a fan made video of her favourite song from the movie titled Badi Mushkil. Check it out.
3939 reads Mumbai
News,Madhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit marks 19 years of Lajja with fan made video of Badi Mushkil; Says she enjoys seeing the artwork
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been 19 years since Lajja the Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Rekha starrer first appeared on the big screens. Featuring a remarkable cast, the movie spoke about women and cultural misogyny. Today marks 19 years since the movie was released in India. To celebrate the occasion, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media account and shared a series of fan-made videos celebrating the 19th year anniversary. The actress also penned a personal note about the movie along with the post. 

Taking to her social media account Madhuri Dixit uploaded a post featuring a series of fan-made videos that showcases fans dancing to a mashup to one of her favourite songs from the movie titled Badi Mushkil. Some were shot indoors, while some were shot outdoors as well. Along with the video, the actress captioned it saying, "I really enjoy seeing the artworks & videos that you guys keep sharing with me. So today, I'm celebrating #19YearsOfLajja with a mashup of your videos on one of my favorite songs #BadiMushkil. Working on #Lajja was such a delight, with a wonderful team & a great storyline". 

Prior to her post on the 19th anniversary of Lajja, Madhuri Dixit celebrated the 29th anniversary of Saajan that stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as well. The actress is all set to make her digital debut in Karan Johar’s forthcoming series.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit marks 29 years of Saajan with a photo ft Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan; Reveals WHY she signed movie

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement