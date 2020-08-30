  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit marks 29 years of Saajan with a photo ft Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan; Reveals WHY she signed movie

As Saajan completes 29 years since it was released, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture from the film that starred Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Check it out.
36930 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan starrer Saajan clocked 29 years since it was released in the big screens. The film that was released in 1991 completed 29 years on Sunday. Taking a walk down memory lane actress Madhuri Dixit uploaded a throwback picture from the movie along with her co-stars. She added the hashtag #29YearsOfSaajan sharing the reasons why she said yes to be a part of the movie. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded a picture from the movie that showcases Salman Khan handing over a rose to Madhuri and she takes it from him, while Sanjay Dutt stands in shock. The actress captioned her pictures, “#29YearsOfSaajan After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant!”  Actor Sanjay Dutt played the role of an orphan who was a friend of Salman Khan who was a wealthy person when he was a kid. As years pass by and they grow up, Sanjay Dutt becomes a popular poet named Sagar while Madhuri Dixit was one of his fans. 

Here is Madhuri Dixit's post: 

Eventually, a love triangle was formed when Madhuri developed a liking for the poet and Salman Khan arrived in the picture. Saajan was the highest-grossing film in Bollywood in 1991 when it was released. The movie was directed by Lawrence D’Souza. Madhuri will be making her digital debut in Karan Johar’s forthcoming series. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for it.

Credits :Instagram

