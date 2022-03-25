Madhuri Dixit matches step with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’; Fan says 'Lucky Boy'

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Her fans swear by her acting, expressions, and dance. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and she just returned to the OTT platform with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' The stunning actress is also known for her remarkable dancing abilities. She is now quite active on her social media channels, where she keeps her admirers up to date and shares snippets of her life with them.

Just a few hours back, Madhuri treated her fans with a mesmerising reel with Sidharth Malhotra as they grooved to her song ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! They both matched steps surely brought back the 90s era for her fans. As soon as she posted the video, fans started pouring love. A fan also called Sidharth Malhotra ‘Lucky Boy.’ Another fan wrote, “Nostalgia ho gya, bhai.” A user also commented, “2022 ke Madhuri and Salman.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Malhotra’s reel here

A few days ago, Madhuri had shared a reel with Jackie Shroff as they grooved to their very own song from the 90s. The two had created the same magic of the song ‘Sun Beliya’ from their 1991 movie 100 Days. The classic song still managed to mesmerise their fans as the two actors danced gracefully to it. Madhuri looked ethereal in her bling lehenga. On the other hand, Jackie looked dapper in his black suit and red muffler. Along with the post, Madhuri wrote, “Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100days with @apnabhidu. Totally lit up the set #Bollywood #BollywoodSongs #HindiSongs #ReelKaroFeelKaro."

