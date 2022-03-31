Madhuri Dixit matches steps with Riteish Deshmukh on viral ‘Kacha Badam’ song; Fans say 'Wow'

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is famous among her fans for her acting, expressions, and dance. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and she just returned to the OTT platform with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' She is quite popular on social media as well and enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos.

On Wednesday, Madhuri hopped to a viral dance on Instagram with Riteish Deshmukh. They matched their steps on the song ‘Kacha Badam’. While sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, “This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one.” As soon as she posted the dance video, it went viral and her fans started pouring in sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Wow.” Another user commented, “Beautiful.”

See Madhuri Dixit’s dance video here

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had shared a video with actor Sidharth Malhotra. They both grooved to her song ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! The movie also stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Their matching steps surely brought back the 90s era for her fans.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, she shared a reel where she was seen dancing with ‘The Fame Game’ co-stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, and even Riteish Deshmukh made a special appearance. It was an absolutely delightful clip that was a breath of fresh air for all their fans.

