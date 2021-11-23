Madhuri Dixit misses her ‘Travel Tuesdays’ as she drops PIC in all black casuals amidst lush greenery

Madhuri Dixit has clocked over three decades in the entertainment industry and even now, the actress continues to be her ever-charming self. In her film career, Madhuri has wowed audiences with her acts on the big screen time and again. And now, it looks like the actress is all set to be on top of her game when it comes to social media as well. Madhuri is quite active on platforms like Instagram where she treats fans to sneak-peeks into her life every now and then, while the latter swoon over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Madhuri posted yet another picture on the gram and it’s nothing but alluring.

Tonight, Madhuri took to the photo-blogging site and shared a stunning picture with netizens. In the picture, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress can be seen standing under a clear blue sky as she enjoys her day out amid lush greenery. The actress looks suave as she is seen opting for an all-black casual attire. Madhuri is seen donning a black round-neck tee and wide-legged black trousers. Madhuri also has a black cap and a pair of sunglasses on, while she is seen carrying a brown sling bag. Sharing this picture, Madhuri played with words in the caption as she wrote, “Feeling good-natured (green heart emoji)” #TravelTuesday #TakeMeBackTuesday”.

Take a look:

A few moments back, Madhuri posted a reel on her Instagram space, where she is seen slaying the Viral trend which includes dancing to Meghan Trainor’s 2016 song, “Me Too”. However, the Dhak Dhak girl added her own touch to it by doing the hook step of her own song, “Ek Do Teen” which made it 10 times better.

