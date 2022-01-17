Madhuri Dixit mourns the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj: He has left behind a legacy we will all carry forward

The entertainment industry woke to one of the most heartbreaking news as Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last at the age of 83. It was reported that the legendary artist passed away due to a heart attack. Ever since the news of his sudden demise surfaced, the social media has been abuzz with tweets and posts about paying their condolences to Pandit Birju Maharaj. In fact, several celebs have also mourned his demise on social media. Joining them, Madhuri Dixit also shared a pic with the late Kathak legend and penned a heartfelt note for him

In the pic, Madhuri was seen sharing the stage with Pandit Birju Maharaj during a performance. In the caption, Madhuri called the Kathak legend as her guru and friend and stated that he had child like innocence. “He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace,” she added.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s post:

To note, Pandit Birju Maharaj had choreographer Madhuri Dixit's popular song Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas and Jagaave Saari Raina from Dedh Ishqiya. Meanwhile, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and other celebs have also paid a tribute to the Kathak legend.

