Madhuri Dixit Nene experiments with her husband’s hairstyle during lockdown
The actress took to social media to share her lockdown lesson with a selfie of herself with her husband Sriram Nene. She also experimented with her husband's hairstyle, which turned out to be a "fun" session for the couple. "Self quarantine -- Day 100… Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle... One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant," she wrote, along with hashtags #100DaysInQuarantine and #QuarantineThoughts. Recently, she paid her tribute to her 1990 release, "Dil". Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri had taken to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir Khan.
"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she had written. On the work front, she came out with her single "Candle" a while back, which has received over seven million views online. She dedicated the song to frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times.