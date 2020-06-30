  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit Nene experiments with her husband’s hairstyle during lockdown

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared her takeaway from the lockdown experience, saying that she has learnt the importance of being "self-reliant".
The actress took to social media to share her lockdown lesson with a selfie of herself with her husband Sriram Nene. She also experimented with her husband's hairstyle, which turned out to be a "fun" session for the couple. "Self quarantine -- Day 100… Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle... One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant," she wrote, along with hashtags #100DaysInQuarantine and #QuarantineThoughts. Recently, she paid her tribute to her 1990 release, "Dil". Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri had taken to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir Khan.

"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she had written. On the work front, she came out with her single "Candle" a while back, which has received over seven million views online. She dedicated the song to frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

