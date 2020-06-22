  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit Nene gets nostalgic as 'Dil' completes 30 years

It's been 30 years since Madhuri Dixit Nene paired opposite Aamir Khan for the first time in Indra Kumar's film "Dil".
7240 reads Mumbai
Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri took to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir.

"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she wrote.

In the post, she also shared a few stills from the film.

Released in 1990, "Dil" also featured Anupam Kher and the late actor Saeed Jaffrey. The film marked the directorial debut of Indra Kumar, who would go on to direct films such as "Beta", "Raja", "Ishq", the "Dhamaal" series" and the "Masti" series.

People loved Aamir and Madhuri's chemistry in "Dil", besides the songs of the film, scored by Anand-Milind.

Madhuri recently made her foray into singing with her first single "Candle", while Aamir is gearing up for the release of "Laal Singh Chaddha", an adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump" (1994).

Also Read When Aamir Khan was chased by an angry Madhuri Dixit with a hockey stick on the sets of Dil

Credits :IANS

