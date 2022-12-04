Madhuri Dixit Nene is a vision to behold as she recreates viral song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’: Watch VIDEO

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the biggest female stars Indian cinema has ever had. The senior actress, who is also a gifted dancer, has won millions of hearts with her stellar performances in over 70 films in an illustrious career span of around 4 decades. Madhuri Dixit Nene, who made her acting debut with the 1984-released film Abodh, later earned unparalleled stardom with successful films like Tezaab , Ram Lakhan, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil To Pagal Hai , and more.

The celebrated actress, who is highly active on social media, often garners attention with her amazing dance videos. Recently, Madhuri Dixit Nene recreated the recent viral song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’, to the much excitement of her fans and followers. The Maja Ma actress is a vision to behold in the embellished ivory saree created by Falguni Shane Peacock in the dance video and is now winning the internet with her unmatched beauty and graceful moves.

About 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' remix

The classic song, which was originally composed by Hemant Kumar and sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, is remixed by DJ Usman Bhatti. 'Mere dil ye pukare aaja' earned the attention of netizens after the video of a young woman named Ayesha from Lahore, Pakistan, who performed the song at a wedding, went viral on social media.

Madhuri Dixit's work front

The dance icon has been highly active in the television industry as the judge of many famous dance reality shows, including the recent Colors TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. When it comes to her acting career, Madhuri Dixit Nene is planning to be selective with the roles she chooses. The popular star was last seen in the OTT film Maja Ma, which earned mixed responses from the audiences for its unique and sensitive theme. Madhuri Dixit, however, earned excellent reviews for her performance as a closeted lesbian in the Amazon Prime movie.