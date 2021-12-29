Madhuri Dixit Nene looks stunning in a black dress, posts a SELFIE from the beach; Seen yet?

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and loved actresses in Bollywood. In her decades-long career, Madhuri has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screens, and has garnered a lot of appreciation for the same. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood might have been away from films for quite a few years now, but she is in no way away from the limelight. Madhuri often takes to social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Madhuri posted another beautiful picture on the gram and fans have been swooning over her.

Every week, Madhuri posts a throwback on her Instagram space with the hashtag ‘TakeMeBackTuesday’ and yesterday was no different. Madhuri took to the gram and posted a picture showcasing her past travel adventures. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a beautiful printed black outfit. Her makeup is done perfectly, with bright red lipstick. Madhuri’s hair was styled in a messy bun while she completed her look with a pair of chic glasses. Madhuri accessorized the picture with a beautiful, bright smile. In the backdrop, one can see clear blue water, while the exact location is unknown.

Sharing the picture on the gram, Madhuri captioned the picture, “Staycation loading…(beach emoji) #TravelTuesday #TakeMeBackTuesday.

Take a look:

Recently, Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene took to his Instagram space and share a perfectly adorable family selfie featuring himself, Madhuri, and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, “Arin’s back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything”.