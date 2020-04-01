  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Nene to offer free dance lessons on her website with ace choreographers

Madhuri Dixit Nene feels that dance is one of the best forms of workout. As most people are locked in their homes now due to the nationwide lockdown, the veteran actress has teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'souza to offer dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.
1665 reads Mumbai
Madhuri Dixit Nene to offer free dance lessons on her website with ace choreographersMadhuri Dixit Nene to offer free dance lessons on her website with ace choreographers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Madhuri's online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free.

"We want to provide people to relieve stress in the sanctity of their own home with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. Dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape," said Madhuri.

The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.

Also Read When Madhuri Dixit said she would have performed Chikni Chameli & Fevicol Se better than Katrina & Kareena

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement