Madhuri Dixit Nene to offer free dance lessons on her website with ace choreographers
Madhuri's online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free.
"We want to provide people to relieve stress in the sanctity of their own home with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. Dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape," said Madhuri.
The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.
