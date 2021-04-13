  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Nene paints the town pink with her new photos on social media

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene ups her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, in her new Instagram post on Tuesday.
2462 reads Mumbai
Madhuri Dixit Nene paints the town pink with her new photos on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neck piece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun.

"Pretty in pink," she wrote as caption. 

The actress is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. 

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.
 

Also read|World Health Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit & others talk about healthy living mantra

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Sunny Leone becomes a painter with her kids
Sonakshi Sinha says a fashion label will be her next career step
Varun Dhawan finds Ileana D'Cruz as hot as thunder
Hrithik Roshan credits his failures for what he is today
Ananya Panday says she likes to behave like a normal teenager
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her perfect skin with a post on social media