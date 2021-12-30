Madhuri Dixit Nene redefines beauty as she channels her ‘wild & free’ side in multicolored lehenga; PIC

Madhuri Dixit is, without a doubt, one of the most loved and popular actresses in the Indian film industry. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has delivered numerous memorable performances on the silver screen, which has earned her both critical acclaim and the love of millions of fans. Although she has been away from films, it doesn’t mean that Madhuri has been away from the limelight in any way. The actress is super active on social media, where she posts pictures and videos regularly, while fans swoon over her.

Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture of herself yet again. In the picture shared by her, Madhuri looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned beautiful ethnic wear. Madhuri can be seen slaying in a multicolored lehenga-choli. While the blouse was multicolored and embellished, the skirt, or rather the lehenga had hues of white and blue, which matched with the dupatta. Madhuri struck a stunning pose, while her hair and makeup was on fleek.

Sharing the picture, Madhuri captioned the post, “Wild & Free #WednesdayVibes #WorkingWednesday”.

Take a look:

Recently, Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene took to his Instagram space and share a perfectly adorable family selfie featuring himself, Madhuri, and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, “Arin’s back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything”.

