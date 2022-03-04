Madhuri Dixit REVEALS her 'best film' with Shah Rukh Khan; Can you guess?

Madhuri Dixit is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has ruled Bollywood for many years and recently the actress made a comeback on the OTT platform with yet another rocking performance in ‘The Fame Game’. The superstar has worked with almost all the actors in the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and others. Recently, Madhuri Dixit conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter with her fans.

Amid several questions, one of the fans asked her about her best film Shah Rukh Khan? Madhuri quickly noticed the question and replied, "Dil Toh Pagal Hai, of course." To note, Madhuri and SRK's chemistry in the film was highly praised, and ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai continues to remain in the hearts of moviegoers. Another fan asked her to choose between dancing and acting. To this, Madhuri Dixit replied, "They can’t exist without each other!" The actress also answered questions related to her favourite place, The Fame Game, and more.

Take a look:

Recently, Madhuri Dixit Nene opened up about what fame means to her and said, “For me fame is like a byproduct of what I like to do. I am passionate about acting, I am passionate about dance, and I am so lucky that that is my profession, that’s what I do, and I do it to the best of my abilities. And whatever happens is like just noise for me, like what comes out of it, like the fame, and this and that, it’s ok. But I love what I do, and every morning I wake up with the same enthusiasm because I am going to spend the day doing what I love.”

