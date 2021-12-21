Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Ivory lehenga will instantly brighten up your wardrobe

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been spotlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The star’s Indian wear wardrobe is all about thoughtful investment pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic saris ranges from sequinned statement-makers to cheery floral drapes. What’s more, the Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks in vibrant hues like rani pink and royal purple.

However, on Tuesday, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star this time opted for the classic ivory shade to style her traditional look. She took to social media to share a stunning photo donning a gorgeous lehenga. Needless to say, the veteran star slayed the ethnic wear effortlessly. Her look was completed with statement earrings and a star-shaped finger ring. Dewy makeup and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look. While sharing the stunning photo, Madhuri also ended up motivating her followers with an inspiring quote that read, “Every day may not be good, but there's good in every day.”

This comes just days after the Nene’s reunited with their older son Arin who is completing his education from UNC. While sharing a family photo on Instagram, Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene said, “Arin’s back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything.” It seems that the star-kid has returned home to celebrate Christmas and New Years with his family.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. In the recent past, she was alos one of the judges of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

