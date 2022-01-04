Madhuri Dixit Nene slays in black as she looks ageless in her ‘New Year, New Me’ selfie

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, Madhuri Dixit has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. From athleisure-inspired airport outfits to glam red carpet ensembles and timeless sarees, the actor has aced them all, and never fails to top trending charts with her eye-catching ensembles. Recently, for her ‘New Year, New Me’ look, Madhuri went for a laid back monochrome look, an aesthetic that’s been winning hearts quite often of late.

In the picture, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looks timeless as the camera captures her sharing a contagious smile. Donning a black attire, Madhuri finished her girl-next-door look with a perfect eyeliner and glossy lips. Meanwhile, short sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks finished off the casual look of the star. While sharing the picture online, Madhuri Dixit said, “New Year, New me #MondayMood #HappyFirstMondayOfTheYear.”

Take a look at it below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the evergreen star took to her comment section to praise the diva. While some called her “param sundari”, another hailed her as “gorgeous and beautiful”. Hearts and smiley emoticons also flooded her comment section.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also judged the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

