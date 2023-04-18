Madhuri Dixit Nene treats Apple CEO Tim Cook with Mumbai’s special Vada Pav; See PICS

Apple, the globally famous technology brand has launched its first-ever retail store in India, in Mumbai. The grand launch event was held on the special occasion of Apple's 25th year in the country. The store launch event garnered the attention of the media and netizens with the presence of Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, along with some of the biggest names from the Indian film, business, and technology industries.

Madhuri Dixit Nene treats Tim Cook with Vada Pav

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple who visited India, was seen having a great time as he bonded with many famous Bollywood celebrities and popular names from the business and technology platforms. Madhuri Dixit Nene, the senior Bollywood actress was seen bonding with Cook during his India visit, and treated the Apple CEO with Mumbai's special Vada Pav. The actress, who shared a candid still with Tim Cook on her social media handles, wrote: "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

In the picture, the duo is seen having a chat as they enjoy vada pav and some other authentic chat food from Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for a simple mauve chikankari kurti, while Tim Cook is seen in a white polo neck t-shirt. The Apple CEO, who totally loved the grand welcome, shared Madhuri's post on his Twitter handle with a caption, that reads: "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

Check out the duo's Twitter posts, below: