Madhuri Dixit Nene treats her fans with a throwback photograph of her
Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.
She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".
Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.
On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.
