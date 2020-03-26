Madhuri Dixit Nene treats her fans with a throwback photograph of her

Coronavirus updates
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself.
Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2020 06:25 pm
Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.

