Madhuri Dixit Nene's academy to have a digital summer camp

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's academy, Dance with Madhuri (DWM), will help people learn something new through a dance summer camp activity.
The Summer Dance Camp is designed in such a way that people can select dance forms based on their preference and skills. The 45-day long summer camp, which started on Friday, also provides a competition where audiences can participate by uploading their videos on DWM website, where the winners will be selected basis user voting.

Ten contest winners will get an opportunity to be featured on a special dance video alongside Madhuri and other DWM choreographers. One winner will be crowned DWM Dance Champ 2020.

"Summer camps have been an important part of my life and I have learned a lot of new things during those times. With the ongoing global lockdown, we didn't want people losing an opportunity to learn something new, hence the entire team decided to have a digital summer camp where users can learn something new and also can relieve their stress within the sanctity of their own homes," said Madhuri.

