Madhuri Dixit opens up about child labour; Says children belong in schools and loving homes

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has a strong message against child labour, a practice still rampant in several parts of India.
On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share her opinion.

"Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it's our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives
#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently released a single titled "Candle" which marks her debut as a singer.

Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show "Dance Deewane" where she is one of the judges.

Credits :IANS

