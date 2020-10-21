Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor & Saroj Khan as the film Yaarana completes 25 years

Madhuri Dixit and late Rishi Kapoor starrer Yaarana has completed 25 years of its release today. The actress pens her thoughts about the same on social media.

This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood as the film industry has lost many gems in the past few months. Among them are legendary actor and ace choreographer Saroj Khan. The former left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. Meanwhile, Saroj Ji passed away on July 3, 2020. has recently remembered the duo in one of her latest posts on Instagram. She has also paid her heartfelt tribute to them.

For the unversed, the film Yaarana completes 25 years of its release today. Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor, and Saroj Khan had worked together in the same. While talking about it, the actress writes, “Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj Ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team.” She also shares a few BTS pictures from the sets.

Talking about the film Yaarana, it was released in 1995 and also featured Raj Babbar, Tej Sapru, Kader Khan, and others in the lead roles. Madhuri Dixit won accolades for her performance in the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya that was choreographed by late Saroj Khan. Coming to the present context, the actress last appeared in the movie Kalank that was released in 2018. Apart from acting in movies, the stunning diva has also been the judge of multiple reality shows like Dance Deewane.

