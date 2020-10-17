Madhuri Dixit pens special note for Shriram Nene on their 21st anniversary: Grateful to have you in my life

As Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary today, they shared beautiful posts on social media with a sweet message for each other.

Madhuri Dixit, who has been touted as one of the most versatile and brilliant actresses in Bollywood, broke a million of hearts when she married US based doctor Shriram Nene in 1999. Her wedding came as a surprise for everyone as the actress took the decision while she was at the peak of her career. And now as the Madhuri and Shriram have completed 21 years of their blissful wedding, the Dhak Dhak girl shared a heartfelt post for her better half.

In the caption, Madhuri mentioned how grateful she is to have Shriram with her. Calling him the man of her dreams, the Kalank actress wrote, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Shriram Nene also shared a similar picture with his lady love in which the two were seen having a hearty laugh. He wrote how his life has turned beautiful and he looks forward to spending many more years with Madhuri.

“21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and l look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary,” Shriram wrote.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s post on their 21st wedding anniversary:

To note, this much in love couple are also proud parents of two sons. Talking about the work front, there has been a buzz about the sequel of her 1993 release Khalnayak which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the lead. However, the actress seems to be unaware of any development and stated, “That's news to me. I have no idea. It is a surprise for me.”

