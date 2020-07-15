  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhuri Dixit posts her quarantine thoughts on social media

Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared some profound thoughts in a post she has shared on social media.
3982 reads Mumbai
Madhuri Dixit posts her quarantine thoughts on social mediaMadhuri Dixit posts her quarantine thoughts on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Madhuri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture, which seems to be have taken during a photoshoot in the nineties.

In the image, Madhuri is seen wearing a brown sweater, scarf and the sun rays render a golden on her flawless skin.

"Laakar thodi si khushi apne chehre par, humne khud ko dusron se ala bana liya, log dhoondte rahe muskraane ka kaaran, humne dusron ki khushi ko pana bana liya. #QuarantineThoughts," she wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this week, on the 18 years of "Devdas", Madhuri recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave her one of the finest dance performances of her career. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late choreographer created the dance "Maar daala" for her.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement