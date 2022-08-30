Madhuri Dixit proves she is the queen of expressions, mesmerizes fans with her latest dance VIDEO

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood. In her decades-long career, Madhuri has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. Her acting prowess, charming expressions, and spectacular dancing abilities have earned her millions of fans and admirers across generations in the country. If you did not already know, Madhuri keeps quite an active presence on social media, where she regularly posts pictures and videos, thus giving fans a glimpse into her life. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Madhuri took to her Instagram space, and shared a new video, in which she can be seen taking on a new Instagram trend.

Madhuri Dixit’s latest video

In the video shared by Madhuri, she can be seen slaying a new dance trend on Instagram. The actress looks effortlessly beautiful as she is seen dressed in a pink top and a pair of beige trousers. She styled it with a pair of white heels. Madhuri opted for fresh and dewy makeup look, while she kept her hair open. As she grooved to the music, she mesmerized fans with her evergreen beauty and expressions as well.

Click here to watch Madhuri Dixit’s video.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Madhuri was last seen in the web show The Fame Game, where she portrayed the role of a celebrity named Anamika Anand who goes missing. The show will released on an OTT platform on the 25th of February. She now has another web series titled Maja Maa, which is a warm, funny story set in Baroda. It will tell the story of a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms. The film will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also see an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh. Madhuri will also judge the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: Madhuri Dixit buys a new house in Worli, designer explains the concept of the interiors