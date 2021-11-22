Madhuri Dixit remembers late Saroj Khan on her birth anniversary, shares UNSEEN pic with the ace choreographer

In an unfortunate turn of events, ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at age 71 in the month of July, last year. The reason for her demise was reported to be cardiac arrest. While the veteran choreographer tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, she complained of breathing issues and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. When fans talk about her prolific career, Saroj Khan’s partnership with Madhuri Dixit cannot be missed. The student-teacher jodi has delivered many hit numbers to the film industry.

Not only professionally, but Madhuri shared a great bond with the ace choreographer personally too. Saroj Khan always called Madhuri her source of inspiration. Now, on the special occasion of Saroj Khan’s birth anniversary, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram to share an unseen photo in the memory of her late guru. In the photo, the duo can be seen sporting an infectious smile that is sure to melt fans’ hearts. Covering themselves in warm scarves, Madhuri can be seen holding Khan close as the camera captures them. While sharing the unseen photo, Madhuri wrote, “major missing” before adding a sad emoticon.

Take a look:

At the time of her demise, Madhuri had also taken to her Twitter to pen a heartwarming note for the veteran. She wrote, “I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.”

Tracing back her stellar career, the 71-year-old had choreographed a slew of iconic songs, her last one being Tabah Ho Gaye. She collaborated with Madhuri Dixit Nene after five years and expressed how amazing it was working with her again. Tabah Ho Gaye went to become a massive hit and has crossed over 15 million views on YouTube. Saroj Khan had also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her and the actress on Instagram calling it an ‘amazing roller coaster ride’.

