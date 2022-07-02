Madhuri Dixit REVEALS her first ever star-struck moment: I think it was...

Who doesn’t love Madhuri Dixit? Madhuri needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Now, Madhuri is also the queen of Instagram and she always blesses our feeds with her adorable posts. She also keeps us fans updated with her life. Just on Friday, she shared a super interesting video.

In the reel, Madhuri shared her ‘firsts’. She talked about her first every successfully cooked meal which was pasta. She also shared her first ever star struck moment was when she met Amitabh Bachchan. She added that she was really tongue-tied. She also revealed that the first time she found out she wanted to be an actress was after she actually did a film. Talking about when she first drove a car, she said that it was when she was 17 years old and her father taught her. She also revealed that her first ever school friend was still her school friend.

Check Madhuri's reel HERE

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other, she released her single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ in May as well.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on plans to take up direction: ‘I would like to do that’