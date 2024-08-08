Madhuri Dixit reveals if she sang Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from her film Saajan to Shriram Nene; 'My husband does not...'

Madhuri Dixit who will complete 40 years in the film industry on August 10, is gearing up to celebrate the special occasion of her life with her fans in the USA. She will be meeting and interacting with her fans. Ahead of the tour, the actress was seen at the press conference in New Jersey, where she was asked if she has ever used any Bollywood dialogues on Dr. Shriram Nene and whether she sang Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from her film Saajan to him.

During the press conference, Madhuri Dixit was asked if she has ever sung the song Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from her film Saajan to her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. Sharing a hearty laugh, the actress shared, “My husband doesn’t know Hindi that well, he can speak Marathi, but not Hindi, so no.”

Speaking more about her USA tour to celebrate her 40 years in the industry, Madhuri shared that the four-day US tour will cover several places like New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta to meet fans. Talking about the tour the actress had told IANS earlier, “It is always wonderful to meet your fans, because they are the ones who make you with their unconditional love and support. I think the star becomes who he or she is because of the fans, their love is what makes them.”

She also added that it is going to be a rushed trip this time because she is doing all these meets, and events back-to-back. The Devdas actress is looking forward to meeting her fans and also added that she has to set up her son who is studying in the US, so it is going to be a busy time for her. "I won’t be able to meet a lot of my friends but whoever I can, I will try to,” she added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Vidya Balan as the OG Manjulika. The film will be released on November 1, 2024. On the other hand, Dixit will be seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team working on a Diwali teaser; Kartik Aaryan film wraps on August 2