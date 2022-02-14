Madhuri Dixit revisits her many identities & iconic roles with new Instagram trend; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood. In her decades-long career, Madhuri has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. Her acting prowess, charming expressions, and spectacular dancing abilities have earned her millions of fans and admirers across generations in the country. If you did not already know, Madhuri keeps quite an active presence on social media, where she regularly posts pictures and videos, thus giving fans a glimpse into her life. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Madhuri took to her Instagram space, and shared a new video, in which she revisited her many memorable roles in films.

Madhuri shared a new reel on the ‘gram in which she revisited her many identities that she has earned because of her film roles over the years. The new Instagram trend called ‘That’s Not My Name’ entails one mentioning one’s actual name, and then listing out the many other nicknames or identities that are associated with oneself. The video shared by Madhuri first starts it, “My name is Madhuri Dixit Nene but they call me…”. It then lists down and showcases a few of the actress’ most popular characters including Mohini, Saraswati, Shivani, Nisha, Pooja, Chandramukhi, Dia.

Sharing the video, Madhuri captioned it, “A new name, a new trait every few months but what remains constant is love, between me & you guys #ValentinesDay #Movies #Films #Characters”.

Click HERE to watch the video.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2019 film, Kalank. She will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming web show The Fame Game, where she will portray the role of a celebrity named Anamika Anand who goes missing. The show will release on an OTT platform on the 25th of February.

