Madhuri Dixit’s birthday surprise for husband Shriram Nene is all about cupcake, balloons & pooch love; WATCH

As Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene turned a year older today, the actress surprised him in the most adorable way.

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl , who has been ruling a million of hearts, has been a doting wife and the diva does prove it time and again. She doesn’t leave a chance to express her love for husband Shriram Nene and their oh so perfect bond often gives major relationship goals to the millennials. And while Shriram turned a year older today, Madhuri made sure to make him feel special with a special post for her husband on social media.

The diva shared a video of herself as she gave a little surprise to her husband on his special day. In the video, Madhuri along with her pet Pooch dog was seen surprising Shriram with cupcake and balloons as they showered endless love on the birthday boy. This isn’t all. In the caption, Madhuri expressed her love for her hubby and even called him ‘the one that changed my life’. “Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me,” she added.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s birthday surprise for hubby Shriram Nene:

To note, Madhuri and Dr Nene has been married for over two decades now and are proud parents of two sons – Arin and Raayan. In fact, the diva often treats her fans with beautiful pictures from her family album and this happy family is worth all the attention and love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in ’s production Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, , which failed to create a buzz at the box office.

