Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin joins university in the US; ‘Proud father’ Dr Nene shares PICTURES

Actress and Dr Shriram Nene are ‘proud parents’ as their son Arin, who recently graduated from High school this year, has joined the University of Southern California for higher education. Dr Nene took his official social media handle and shared a series of pictures and penned a note along with it.

The photographs showed Dr Nene posing with Arin in front of the college while the other one featured Madhuri and her younger son Ryan along with them. Sharing the photographs, he wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything." In May, "proud" mom Madhuri Dixit shared a post for her son Arin after he graduated from high school. She wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.”

As Arin is all set to pursue his higher studies, fans rushed to Dr Nene’s post and wished Arin success at studies. One of the user wrote, “Congratulations on your next move in life, as a parent seeing a child of to university is the hardest but the proudest time. Another social media user commented, “Good luck.”