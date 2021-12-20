Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin returns to India for holidays, Shriram Nene shares a glimpse

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are breaming in joy as son Arin, who is studying at the University of Southern California, returned home on Saturday to spend the holidays with his family. Dr Nene took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a glimpse. Sharing a family reunion picture, he wrote, "Arin's back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything." In the photograph, one could see Madhuri and Dr Nene smiling as they reunite with their son. The picture also features their second son Ryan.

The couple’s son Arin moved to the US earlier this year to pursue his higher studies. In a video on her YouTube channel, Madhuri had confessed how ‘concerned’ she was for her son. “I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.

Take a look:

When Arin joined the University, the proud dad Dr Nene shared a photo with Madhuri and their sons from the university premises and wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything."

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit uses cat filter to channel her Saturday mood, fans call her ‘classy dhak dhak girl’