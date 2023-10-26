Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff enjoy get-together at Subhash Ghai’s home; fans want Khalnayak 2

Subhash Ghai’s iconic film Khalnayak completed 30 years in June. The film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff remains memorable even today. Much to fans’ delight, the cast of Khalnayak, including Madhuri, Jackie, Sanjay Dutt and Anupam Kher reunited recently to celebrate Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai’s wedding anniversary. Fans were left nostalgic, and they demanded a sequel of Khalnayak!

Khalnayak cast Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff reunite at Subhash Ghai’s residence

Madhuri Dixit shared a few photos as she, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Sanjay Dutt came together to celebrate Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai’s wedding anniversary. Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene was also present. The first picture shows Madhuri, Shriram Nene and Subhash Ghai posing on the balcony. Madhuri looked stunning in a black and white outfit. The picture gives a glimpse of the stunning sea view from Subhash Ghai’s home.

The next was a group picture featuring Madhuri, Subhash, Anupam Kherm Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Shriram Nene. Madhuri dropped two more selfies from their dinner party, and wrote, “It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd.”

Fans react to Khalnayak cast reunion

The pictures left fans nostalgic. One fan demanded a Khalnayak sequel and wrote, “Come back Sanju and Madhuri khalnayak movie 2 great film maker Subhash Ghai,” while another fan wrote, “Mujhe Lagraha Hai Kalnayak 2 Aane Wala Hai.” “Ganga, Ram and Ballu together,” read a third comment, while another netizen wrote, “All legends in one frame.”

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai also shared a group picture and wrote, “I was touched last night to see my favourite friends n actors of mukta arts at my home to wish us our marriage anniversary and 45 th anniversary of mukta arts n joined the fun Had a lovely time Thank you @anupampkher @duttsanjay @apnabhidu @madhuridixitnene @drneneofficial.”

In another picture, Subhash Ghai is seen interacting with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. “It’s amazing to talk N laugh heart to heart as good as in 1990s. . We had great laugh together with my Nayak n khalnayak great friends like #SANJAY DUTY N #JACKIE SHROFF on the eve of our 45th anniversary of mukta arts at my home. As young as ever,” wrote the film director.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2020, Subhash Ghai revealed that the sequel of Khalnayak was in the pipeline, however, there has been no update on that since then

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 30 years of Khalnayak: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff celebrate movie's milestone as they cut cake together; Watch