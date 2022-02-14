Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor time travel to ‘90s as they groove to ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor recently time-travelled to the nineties as they grooved to their iconic song, ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi Akhiyaan Churaon’. Madhuri had thrown a grand bash on husband Sriram Nene’s birthday on the 12th of February. The party was attended by several celebrities of the tinsel town of Bollywood including Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and more. Last night, Sanjay took to his social media space and treated fans to a glimpse of the fun get-together.

Yesterday, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram space and posted a video from Sriram Nene’s birthday bash. In the video, he can be seen matching hook steps with Madhuri on their hit song Akhiyaan Milaoon from their film Raja. The movie released in the year 1995 and starred the Dhak Dhak girl and Sanjay Kapoor in the leads. Apart from Sanjay and Madhuri, Riteish and Genelia were also seen dancing on the floor. Sharing the video, Sanjay captioned it, "Back to the 90s , What a night @madhuridixitnene @geneliad @riteishd @farahkhankunder @drneneofficial (sic)”.

Sanjay’s video was flooded with likes and comments from fans, friends, and family. The actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor left red heart emojis and a clapping emoji in the comments. Apart from her, Neelam Kothari also responded with a comment which read, “Fabbb (fire and red heart emojis)”.

Sanjay and Madhuri will be reuniting on screen once again in the upcoming web-series titled The Fame Game. Madhuri will be seen essaying the role of Anamika Anand, a popular actress who goes missing.

