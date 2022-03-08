Madhuri Dixit says 'Everyday I'm a little more proud' as her son Ryan turns 17; See family PIC

Madhuri Dixit is one of those actresses who has admirers from all generations. For many years, the starlet has reigned Bollywood, and the actress just made a reappearance on the OTT platform with yet another stellar performance in 'The Fame Game.’ Apart from her famous and illustrious acting career, Madhuri has also mastered the tricks of social media be it Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter. She frequently uploads photos and videos on her social media accounts, offering her millions of followers a glimpse into her life with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, and their two kids, Arin and Ryan. Speaking of her family, today her son Ryan celebrates his 17th birthday. To mark the day, Madhuri shared a sweet family picture on her Instagram.

In the pic, Madhuri Dixit, her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, and Ryan could be seen smiling heartily into the camera as they posed by the sea. While the boys wore cool tees, Madhuri looked beautiful in the floral top. Along with the picture, Madhuri wrote, “Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son.”

Check Madhuri's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game is being praised a lot. The show traces the story of Anamika Anand, a famous celebrity, who goes missing, bringing about a series of events. The show also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

