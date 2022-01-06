Madhuri Dixit says ‘Self-confidence is the best outfit’ as she slays in an indo western look; See PIC

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been spotlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The star’s Indian wear wardrobe is all about thoughtful investment pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic saris ranges from sequinned statement-makers to cheery floral drapes. What’s more, the Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks in vibrant hues.

However, on Wednesday, January 5, the star was seen slaying in a quirky indo-western look and we are absolutely loving it. The star picked a quirky below-knee kurta which was paired with a black skirt. Featuring a cut-out detailing around her waist, the star’s look was accentuated with statement earrings and a massive finger ring. While sharing the photo, Madhuri said, “Self-confidence is the best outfit #WednesdayWisdom.”

Take a look at the post below:

This comes just moments after her husband Dr Shriram Nene took to social media to share a happy family selfie that includes their sons Arin and Ryan. Just one look at the picture proves that the entire family had a gala time on their trip together. Dr Nene shared his latest post with an inspiring message of Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, ““Where there is love, there is life.” -Mahatma Gandhi #WednesdayWisdom #Wednesday.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

ALSO READ| Travel buddies Madhuri Dixit & Dr Shriram Nene smile with sons Arin and Ryan in THIS happy selfie