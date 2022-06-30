Madhuri Dixit shares an adorable post as mango season is 'nearly done'; PICS

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Now, Madhuri is also the queen of Instagram and she always blesses our feeds with her adorable posts. She also keeps us fans updated with her life. Just on Wednesday, Madhuri’s super relatable post made us smile.

In a cute post, Madhuri expressed her love for mangoes by calling them ‘Tu Hai Mera’. For the unversed, Madhuri’s latest single is also titled Tu Hai Mera. In the first picture Madhuri could be seen hugging mangoes. In the next, she looked happy with some yummy mango delicacies. Along with the post, Madhuri adorably wrote, “#TuHaiMera Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega.” Many fans related with the actress. After all, Indians love mangoes and one of the best part of summers is this yummy fruit.

Check Madhuri's post:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other, she released her single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ in May as well.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

