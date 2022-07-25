Madhuri Dixit shares an adorable throwback PIC with her hubby Shriram Nene; See here

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Now, Madhuri is also the queen of Instagram and she always blesses our feeds with her adorable posts. She also keeps us fans updated with her life.

In her personal life, she is married to Dr Shriram Madhav Nene. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and has two kids together. Madhuri often shares photos with her main man on Instagram as well. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she shared a throwback photo with her husband as she missed him. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Good day, great partner, unforgettable memories #Sunday #SundayVibes #SundayScenes #Throwback".

Check Madhuri Dixit's post here:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other, she released her single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ in May as well.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

