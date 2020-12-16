Madhuri Dixit shares a glimpse of jamming session with hubby Sriram Nene, sons & it’s all about joy and fun

Madhuri Dixit's recent post about her fun jamming session with her family is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Bollywood diva is quite active on social media. She often shares interesting posts on her social media handle. Recently, the Dhak Dhak girl took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her fun family jamming session. In the clip, the actress can be seen singing Adele's Skyfall while her husband Dr. Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan was seen playing the piano, guitar and drums, respectively. The actress has also shared the video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Madhuri was seen wearing a peach coloured printed top paired with white trousers and she was looking stunning. Besides, she was also seen trying her hands at drumming. While sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote, "A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it." And while sharing the full video on her YouTube channel, she wrote, “Hi guys! I'm back with another video and this one is special because it's a video about how me and my family love to spend time together."

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s latest post here:

During the lockdown period and also during the unlock phase, Madhuri and hubby Sriram Nene have been sharing several glimpses of their fun-filled activities on social media. Madhuri Dixit even shared a video from her cooking diaries featuring her husband. Her fans were in awe with the video.

Talking about the work front, Madhuri, who is known for giving hits like Khalnayak, Saajan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, was last seen in 's Kalank. The film also featured , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

