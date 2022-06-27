Madhuri Dixit shares heartfelt post on her mom's 90th birthday: They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Now, Madhuri is also the queen of Instagram and she always blesses our feeds with her adorable posts. She also keeps us fans updated with her life. Today, it was her mother’s 90th birthday and she shared a sweet post to celebrate her mom.

The post included a bunch of beautiful pictures of Madhuri’s family. The first picture included Madhuri, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene and her mom. The next was of Madhuri’s mother with her grandchildren. She also shared a goofy shot of her mom and one with all her sisters. It was a very wholesome post. Madhuri’s caption won our hearts. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness."

Take a look at Madhuri's birthday post for her mother:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other, she released her single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ in May as well.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

