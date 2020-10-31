Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt post reminiscing her film Dil To Pagal Hai as it clocks 23 years

The film Dil To Pagal Hai completed 23 years since its release on October 31, 1997. Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to pen a heartwarming message.

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood shared a wonderful message on her Instagram account for her film Dil To Pagal Hai. The film completed 23 years since its release on October 31, 1997. The latest post by the gorgeous actress Madhuri Dixit read, "#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. I remember when we were shooting, Yash ji would personally explain every single shot. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk @therealkarismakapoor & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH."

The stunning actress was last featured in the Bollywood drama Kalank. This film featured actors, , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. The film Kalank was helmed by director Abhishek Verman. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Madhuri Dixit has been sharing candid videos on her social media handles. The actress shared a video alongside husband Shriram Nene. The videos sees how the husband wife duo say words in American and Indian accents.

This video went viral as the fans loved it and also shared the video on their respective social media handles. The actress also shared throwback pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit love to see the stunner's photos.

