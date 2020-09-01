  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit shares her secret family recipe of making Modaks at home

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been showing off her culinary skills during Ganesh Chaturthi festivity, and has shared her family recipe of Ukadiche Modak with fans.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 07:59 pm
Ukadiche Modak is an Indian sweet dumpling made of steamed rice flour and stuffed with jaggery and grated coconut mixture. It is a must inclusion in Ganesh Chaturthi recipes. On Tuesday, Madhuri posted a video on Instagram where she is seen preparing the delicacy. "Today is the last day of Ganpati celebrations & I'm sure like me everybody will miss the festivities, especially the food! Hope you all enjoy making Modaks at home following my not so secret family recipe. Watch the full video on my Youtube channel," she captioned the video that also features her husband Sriram Nene enjoying the dish. On the first day of the festival, which began on August 22, she had posted a collage of photos taken from earlier celebrations and captioned it: "Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets."

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Credits :IANS

