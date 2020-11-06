Madhuri Dixit shares how badly she misses travelling and posts a lovely throwback photo; Take a look
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is an actor par excellence and her body of work proves the same. The stunning diva never fails to leave us in awe. Besides her acting prowess, Madhuri also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. It is no secret that she is an avid social media user as she keeps sharing pictures from her personal and professional life to keep her fans posted. As we speak of this, the Dil To Pagal Hai star recently shared a throwback picture of her vacay on Instagram.
Going by her latest post, it is evident that the diva is badly missing travelling. Sharing a throwback photo, she wrote, “Major missing! To travel is to live. #ExperiencesOverThings#
Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Post:
Few days ago, her film Parinda completed 31 years and the actress celebrated it by sharing a poster of the film that featured her and actor Anil Kapoor. Calling it a 'thrilling experience', she remembered shooting her first death scene. She wrote, “#31YearsOfParinda Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it "The Most Powerful Film Ever Made". I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special.
