Madhuri Dixit shares a perfect throwback pic from her family holidays: Time with family is the time well spent

has shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram handle featuring her along with her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene and her sons Ryan and Arin. The throwback photo was from one of her family trips. The gorgeous star seems to be missing her stress-free pre-COVID days as much as we do and to remember them, she shared the old photo. In the picture, the Kalank actress can be seen standing next to her husband while flashing her beautiful smile. Madhuri can be seen wearing casuals paired with sunglasses.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Madhav Nene’s sons Arin and Ryan can also be spotted posing at the back. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Time with family is the time well spent #ThowbackToFamilyTrips #ThrowbackThursday.” Meanwhile, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gorgeous star is self-isolating with her family at home. Now to stay productive during the lockdown, she has also been trying her hands at different hobbies. From singing songs to setting up her own kitchen garden, the actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily routine.

Earlier, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she can be seen indulging in kitchen gardening with the help of her husband and sons. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting (sic).”

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in ‘Kalank’ where she has shared the screen space with , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. According to India Today reports, she will make her OTT debut with an upcoming web series. The actress has also produced a show titled 15 August for an OTT platform.

