Madhuri Dixit shares a post with her 'unconditional love'; Fans call the mom-pup duo 'adorable'

Everyone loves and is fond of animals and especially pets. Actress Madhuri Dixit owns a cute furry friend whom she has named, Carmello. The bond we share with our four-legged companions is unique and beautiful. The kind of selfless love your puppies have for you is unmatchable. Madhuri has a beautiful relationship with her pup Carmello too. On Monday, she posted some gorgeous shots with Carmello and made us fall in love with the mommy-puppy duo.

The pictures were adorable and frame-worthy. Madhuri looked spectacular in a black midi dress. Carmello looked handsome in his red harness. Both were smiling beautifully for the pictures. Along with the pictures, Madhuri lovingly wrote, “Nothing like a little unconditional love all day everyday! #Dog #DogsOfInstagram #Pet #DogMom #Monday #MondayMood." Madhuri and Carmello’s pictures absolutely won the audience’s heart and the post instantaneously went viral. Fans poured in their love and compliments from all over. One fan wrote, “You and Carmello are adorable and lovely, Madhuri Dixit Ji!”. On the other hand, another wrote, “Super cute”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhuri, who has ruled Bollywood for many years, recently made her digital debut with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.’ In the series, she shared screen space with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Madhuri essayed the role of an Anamika Anand, an actress who goes missing. The series received a lot of love from the audience and fans hailed the actress’ impeccable performance and the series’ gripping storyline.

