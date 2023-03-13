Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with her late mother, Says ‘we will celebrate her life…’

A piece of heartbreaking news came in from Madhuri Dixit’s home yesterday. Her mother, Snehlata Dixit, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday morning. We all know that Madhuri is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and she was quite close to her mother. Indeed, it was quite a heartbreaking day for the actress and her family and we saw her close friends and family being for her support. Today, the Aaja Nachle star took to her social media to grieve about her mother’s passing away.

Madhuri Dixit shares a picture with her mother

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture with her mother. In the picture, we can see the gorgeous actress dressed in a black and white striped dress. She sits beside her mother, who is sitting on a couch, looking graceful in a red coloured traditional outfit. In her post, the actress expressed her grief of waking up to an empty room of her mother and revealed that it feels surreal. She further added that her mother taught her to embrace and live life. In the end, Madhuri wrote that they will celebrate her life together through their memories.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s joint statement

Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Shriram Nene released a joint statement yesterday as they confirmed her mother’s death. In the statement, they revealed that her cremation would be held at 3 PM at Vaikunth Dham and that Snehlata Dixit passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Last year, Madhuri Dixit has celebrated her mother’s 90th birthday with full pomp and show. She had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram and also wrote a long note expressing her happiness.

