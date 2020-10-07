Madhuri Dixit shares throwback video to wish Renuka Sahane on her birthday: We have a lot of memories together

Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable birthday note and a throwback video tow wish Renuka Sahane on her birthday.

Renuka Shahane is celebrating her birthday today. As the actress has turned a year older, to make her day more special, her Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable birthday note and a throwback video for her. In the video, both the actresses can be seen grooving at an event to the iconic tune of the song Lo Chali Main from their film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Madhuri Dixit post read as, “We have a lot of memories together that will last forever. From HAHK to Bucket List it's always been a fun experience spending time with you. I wish you a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead @renukash," followed by emoticons.

We have a lot of memories together that will last forever. From HAHK to Bucket List it's always been a fun experience spending time with you. I wish you a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead @renukash pic.twitter.com/AFI7VaNgBX — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 7, 2020

Renuka also thanked Madhuri for the lovely birthday wish and she wrote, “Thank you so much dearest @MadhuriDixit You said it, I’m looking forward to creating many many more lovely memories with you.”

Thank you so much dearest @MadhuriDixit You said it. I'm looking forward to creating many many more lovely memories with you https://t.co/EUGWX93R0F — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Renuka Shahane’s fans are pouring in their wishes for their favourite actress on Twitter. In the comment section, Renuka and Madhuri’s fans are reminiscing about their hit film with pictures and videos.

The iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released in the year 1994 and was a blockbuster film. The film had drama, dance numbers, family values and romance to make it one of the hit films of the 90s. It holds a record of the first Indian film to earn Rs 50 crore. At the box office, it earned Rs 72.46 crore.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit shares a perfect throwback pic from her family holidays: Time with family is the time well spent

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Twitter

Share your comment ×