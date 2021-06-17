Madhuri Dixit shares yoga video for the upcoming International Yoga Day; Asks fans to join the session

Madhuri Dixit herself is a fitness enthusiast and recently, the actress posted her video performing Bhujangasana shedding light on the importance of Yoga.

has been sharing videos and pictures of her doing yoga. In a video that the actress shared, she can be seen doing the Bhujangasana pose and showing the fans how to do it step by step. The International Yoga Day is around the corner and ‘Devdas’ actress has been sharing simple yoga forms for her fans and followers to practice on the day to commemorate the art. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, there are many Bollywood actresses like Bipasha Basu, Kundra, and many more who prefer yoga than working out.

While performing the Bhujangasana the actress wrote, “Yoga has always been a part of my fitness regime. As #InternationalYogaDay is coming up I want to share some simple asanas & invite you all to join me Day 1 - #Bhujangasana to strengthen the spine, stimulate abdominal organs, and relieve stress & fatigue. Create reels remix of the poses every day & join me for this special series of #DailyYogaWithMe.” The ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ actress has asked everyone to join her on International Yoga Day for a good and healthy yoga session.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram video:

Madhuri Dixit often shares her on her Instagram. It is usually herself showing a grand attire or some fun videos of her dog. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which her dog, Carmello can be seen welcoming her excitedly hopping and jumping around her, the eager dog is walking around her. Madhuri wrote, “All dog parents would relate to this. Share your videos & tag me”.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in ’s film ‘Kalank’ and currently serves as the judge for the reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’.

