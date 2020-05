Madhuri Dixit showcases a glimpse of her journey through her song 'Candle'

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has forayed into the world of singing with "Candle", says the single gives a glimpse of her journey so far.

Speaking about the new song, the actress said: "'Candle' showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons."

She hopes that "Candle" motivates her fans to "stay strong and burn brightly no matter what obstacles they face".

Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it! Watch here -https://t.co/DlUoyNAzBF — Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 23, 2020

Madhuri grabbed the spotlight with the action romance "Tezaab" (1988) and went on to star in the top-grossing romantic dramas like "Dil" (1990), "Beta" (1992), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994), and "Dil To Pagal Hai" (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Kalank".

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood's dancing diva owing to her dancing skills.

Before Bollywood stardom happened, Madhuri worked in the Rajshri Production TV series "Paying Guest". On the small screen, she has also judged dance reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Dance Deewane", besides hosting the matrimonial show "Kahi Na Kahi Koi Hai". Madhuri has also hosted the competitive cooking game show, "Food Food Maha Challenge", along with Sanjeev Kapoor.

Also Read Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' to release on Saturday

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×